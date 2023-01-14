Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.75 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Status has a total market cap of $92.44 million and $5.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00232063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02344413 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,969,227.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

