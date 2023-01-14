Starwood Capital Group Global Sells 450,000 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,188,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,979,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starwood Capital Group Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73.

MFA Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

MFA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -63.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

