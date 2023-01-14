Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $141,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,404,000 after buying an additional 141,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,777,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

