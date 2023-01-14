Sourceless Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $165.92 million and approximately $0.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790216 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

