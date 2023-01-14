SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.24 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $502,404.82 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

