Solstein Capital LLC Has $793,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Endeavor Group worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR stock opened at 21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 21.92. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total transaction of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,101,543.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

