Solstein Capital LLC Buys 17,700 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 885.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.01 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

