Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 2.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $83,093,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,833,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $15,575,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.