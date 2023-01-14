Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE:SQM opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

