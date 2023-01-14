Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $130.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

