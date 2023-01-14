Smith Salley & Associates Sells 6,745 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $288.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

