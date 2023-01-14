SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €17.56 ($18.88) and last traded at €17.32 ($18.62). Approximately 1,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.30 ($18.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM3D shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $393.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.93.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Featured Stories

