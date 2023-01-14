Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.