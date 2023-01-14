Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $243.70.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

