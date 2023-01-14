Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

