Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

