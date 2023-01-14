Siacoin Trading Up 20.4% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Siacoin has a market cap of $148.39 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00421883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00845367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00107770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00608217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00217968 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,054,722,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

