Serum Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and $592.59 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

