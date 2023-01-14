Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $268.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

