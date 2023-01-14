Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

