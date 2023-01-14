Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $311.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

