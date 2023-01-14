Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

