Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.87 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $226.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.07.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

