Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.63.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

