Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $414.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.83. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 419.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

