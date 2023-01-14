Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $182.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

