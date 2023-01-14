SelfKey (KEY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.08 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

