Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $854,727.95 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and approximately $854,727.95 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00242216 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $886,510.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

