Seele-N Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $56.67 million and $896,494.80 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00231255 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $756,009.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

