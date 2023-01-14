SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.80

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.80 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($1.97). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.92), with a volume of 56,362 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.40 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.89.

Insider Activity at SDI Group

In related news, insider Mike Creedon sold 602,125 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £993,506.25 ($1,210,412.10).

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

