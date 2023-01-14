Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.74

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.74 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 44.47 ($0.54). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 46.70 ($0.57), with a volume of 625,813 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.08 million and a P/E ratio of 395.42.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.