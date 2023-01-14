Safe Price Hits $6.10 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Safe has a total market cap of $127.18 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00029353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00256365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00060570 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.34354356 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.