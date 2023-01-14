Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.08.

RCL stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

