Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.80.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.40.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

