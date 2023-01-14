Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

GIS stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.