Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.