Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,450.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,493 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

