Request Price Hits $0.0960 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.94 million and $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00045652 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00229245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09394982 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,385,822.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

