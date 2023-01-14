RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $198.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

