Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Trading Up 0.6%

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 16,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 74,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 700.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 46,551 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period.

