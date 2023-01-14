Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($34.11) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.26) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,000 ($24.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.38) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,611.57 ($31.82).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,377 ($28.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,314.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,299.57. The firm has a market cap of £45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,934.57.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,703.70).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

