Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 37,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

