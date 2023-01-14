RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.27.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.