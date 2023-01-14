RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

