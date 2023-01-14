Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 11,050,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,674,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28.

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

