RBC Bearings’ (RBC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $269.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.57.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

