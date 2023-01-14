Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

