Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.0390 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Radix has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $194.24 million and $935,423.80 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00427848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.60 or 0.30219715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00882842 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,984,756,206 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

