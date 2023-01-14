Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

