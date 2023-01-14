Qtum Market Cap Hits $250.92 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00011420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $250.92 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.07 or 0.07376839 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,494,282 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

