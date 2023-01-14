Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

